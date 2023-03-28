Electricity price for households to be capped also in 2024

The interim government counts on the subsidized price for power electricity for households also next year. This year, thanks to the memorandum signed with the dominant electricity producer, Slovenske Elektrarne, households receive power electricity, which accounts for roughly half of the final price of electricity, at 61.2 euros per megawatt-hour. The government wants to maintain the same conditions for the supply of power electricity to households next year. Therefore, it approved on Tuesday the general economic interest to ensure the security, regularity, quality and price of electricity supply to households in the Slovak Republic in 2024 – phase I.

Full story in Slovak: https://sita.sk/venergetike/zastropovana-cena-elektriny-pre-domacnosti-stale-nie-je-ista-no-vlada-s-nou-pocita-uz-aj-na-buduci-rok/