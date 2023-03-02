Budaj’s ministry wants to speed up permits for RES projects

The rules for environmental impact assessment, the so-called EIA process, in connection with the construction of renewable energy sources will probably change. The Ministry of the Environment of the Slovak Republic wants to accelerate the environment assessment processes for these green investments.In this connection, the ministry is already working on the EIA draft bill.The ministry’s communication department informed the SITA news agency that the new bill is expected to ensure more effective action in the EIA process while preserving all standards that will be the result of a society-wide discussion. In the future, investors can expect changes in the EIA Act for investment projects related to the use of the renewable, including wind power plants. „However, it is not possible to completely remove the assessment of wind power plants in terms of their expected impacts on the environment, since Slovakia is also bound by the European EIA directive,“ the ministry stated.

Full story in Slovak: Budajovo ministerstvo chce urýchliť povoľovanie pre projekty OZE, plánuje meniť zákon o EIA