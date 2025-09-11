Slovakia's assistance to Ukraine with gas supplies continues, sending millions of cubic meters of gas daily

Slovakia continues to assist Ukraine with natural gas supplies. Suppliers send millions of cubic meters of gas daily to our war-torn eastern neighbor via the Vojany-Uzhhorod gas pipeline. According to information published by the Slovak transmission system operator, Eustream, gas supplies from Slovakia to the east did not slow down during the summer holidays; on the contrary. In July, approximately 9 million cubic meters of gas were sent from Slovakia to Ukraine every day. In August, supplies decreased to 4 to 5 million cubic meters per day. We are sending similar volumes to our eastern neighbor during the first days of September.

About a year ago, Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened to cut off gas supplies from Slovakia to Ukraine. However, his threats have not yet been carried out. The prime minister did not like, and apparently still does not like, the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the issue of resuming gas transit through Ukraine, which was halted on the first day of this year.

The gas pipeline in Velke Kapusany has therefore been empty for almost seven months. Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) continues to declare that it would like to reincarnate the Bratstvo gas pipeline. Our Ministry of Economy has met with representatives of the European Commission several times to discuss the resumption of gas transit. So far, without any concrete results.

All joint Slovak-Ukrainian projects, including those relating to energy, are to be discussed at a joint meeting of the Slovak and Ukrainian governments in October this year.