Ministry of Economy will support the construction of new sources of electricity from renewable energy sources and battery systems

The Ministry of Economy has announced a call for support for the construction of new sources of electricity from renewable energy sources and battery systems. The call aims to increase the flexibility of electricity systems for higher integration of renewable energy sources by supporting the modernization of pumped-storage hydroelectric power plants and the construction of new electricity storage facilities. As stated on the grantexpert.sk portal, the subject of each project under this call must be the construction/installation of a new device for generating electricity from renewable energy sources and at the same time the installation of a new device for storing electricity. A device for generating electricity from renewable energy sources must use solar or wind energy for direct electricity generation, or geothermal energy, biomass, biogas, landfill gas or gas from wastewater treatment plants for the generation of electricity using combined heat and power generation. The total installed capacity of the device for generating electricity from renewable energy sources that is the subject of the project must be at least 0.5 MW inclusive and at most 5 MW inclusive. The total allocation for the call is 30 million euros. The maximum aid intensity for a project is set at 45% of the total eligible project costs, based on a competitive bidding process. The maximum amount of the mechanism’s funds for a project may not exceed 2,500,000 euros.