Minister Sakova Wants to Preserve Guaranteed Price of Baseload Electricity for Households

The Slovak government plans to uphold the implementation contract with the power utility Slovenske Elektrarne, ensuring households a guaranteed price of baseload electricity at 61.20 euros per megawatt-hour. However, the continuation of this arrangement hinges on the negotiations with the European Commission, Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said after the Cabinet meeting.

„We are negotiating with the European Commission so that we can continue to apply this,“ Sakova said, adding that the government intends to maintain this guaranteed price of baseload electricity, which constitutes approximately half of the total electricity cost for households, until 2027.

Minister Sakova said that the discussions with Slovenske Elektrarne are ongoing in order to secure an agreement that would either maintain the current price of 61.20 euros for baseload electricity or introduce minimal increases. „We are in talks with Slovenske Elektrarne to ensure there’s no increase,“ Sakova said.