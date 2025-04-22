viac k téme Ficova vláda 2023 - 2027 (koalícia Smer-SD Hlas-SD SNS)

Telo pápeža Františka v rakve vystavili v kaplnke. Zverejnili aj dátum pohrebu - VIDEO, FOTO

Telo pápeža Františka je uložené v jeho súkromnej kaplnke vo Vatikáne, pondelok 21. apríla 2025. Foto: Vatican Media via AP, HO
SITA Webnoviny

Vatikán zverejnil fotografie zosnulého pápeža Františka v rakve, ktorú vystavili v jeho v kaplnke Domu svätej Marty, kde počas svojho pontifikátu býval. Ako na sieti X informuje Vatican News, telo zosnulého pápeža Františka bude v stredu o 9.00 prevezené do Baziliky svätého Petra, kde si ho bude môcť uctiť verejnosť a pohreb sa uskutoční v sobotu od 10.00.

