Telo pápeža Františka v rakve vystavili v kaplnke. Zverejnili aj dátum pohrebu - VIDEO, FOTO

Vatikán zverejnil fotografie zosnulého pápeža Františka v rakve, ktorú vystavili v jeho v kaplnke Domu svätej Marty, kde počas svojho pontifikátu býval. Ako na sieti X informuje Vatican News, telo zosnulého pápeža Františka bude v stredu o 9.00 prevezené do Baziliky svätého Petra, kde si ho bude môcť uctiť verejnosť a pohreb sa uskutoční v sobotu od 10.00.
Pápež František bude pochovaný v jednej rakve. Po jeho smrti padajú všetky hlavy vatikánskych úradov, priblížil dianie profesor
The body of the late Pope Francis will be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday at 9:00 AM to lie in state until his funeral on Saturday morning at 10:00 AM.
The Holy See Press Office announced on Tuesday that Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of… pic.twitter.com/ObGjYl7Bi7
— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 22, 2025
Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra seal the doors of the papal apartment in the Apostolic Palace and the door to the apartment of the Casa Santa Marta, where the late Pope Francis lived.
The rite of the certification of death and… pic.twitter.com/PP6j4SbqPr
— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025