Telo pápeža Františka v rakve vystavili v kaplnke. Zverejnili aj dátum pohrebu - VIDEO, FOTO

Vatikán zverejnil fotografie zosnulého pápeža Františka v rakve, ktorú vystavili v jeho v kaplnke Domu svätej Marty, kde počas svojho pontifikátu býval. Ako na sieti X informuje Vatican News, telo zosnulého pápeža Františka bude v stredu o 9.00 prevezené do Baziliky svätého Petra, kde si ho bude môcť uctiť verejnosť a pohreb sa uskutoční v sobotu od 10.00.

The body of the late Pope Francis will be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday at 9:00 AM to lie in state until his funeral on Saturday morning at 10:00 AM.

The Holy See Press Office announced on Tuesday that Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of… pic.twitter.com/ObGjYl7Bi7

