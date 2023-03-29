Tender for VEG overhaul to be announced this year

The overhaul of the Gabcikovo hydroelectric power plant (VEG) will not take place this year. The state-owned company Vodohospodarska Vystavba, which operates the largest Slovak hydroelectric power plant, plans to announce an international tender for the overhaul in the fourth quarter of this year. Eight years ago, Prime Minister Robert Fico spoke about the urgent need for an overhaul of the Gabcikovo power plant. This was one of the reasons why the state took over the power plant from Slovenske Elektrarne’s hands. Vodohospodarska Vystavba informed the SITA news agency that the company is ready to implement the project titled Innovation and Modernization of VEG as soon as the international tender is completed and assessed and the successful bidder is selected. Thus, the start of preparatory work is estimated for 2024 and the installation of the turbine for 2025.

