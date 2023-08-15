State analysts say Mochovce NPP delay is nothing unusual

The completion of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant has been delayed for more than ten years. According to the original plans set in 2008, the commissioning of the third nuclear unit was scheduled for 2012 and the fourth unit a year later.

However, the deadlines have been postponed several times due to founded and unfounded reasons. The third unit of the Mochovce unit is expected to reach 100 percent capacity this autumn, while the fourth unit in two years.

Analysts from the Value for Money Unit at the Ministry of Finance of the Slovak Republic say that this is not rare as the construction of nuclear units is delayed everywhere in the world. Nuclear power plants are consistently built with time and financial delays, so Mochovce project is no exception.

„Of the 53 reactors under construction worldwide in 2022, 26, or nearly half, were falling behind the original schedule. Some of them have been waiting for three decades for their completion,“ analysts wrote on the social network. China, for example, builds about 14% of nuclear power plants with a delay.

