viac k téme Predčasné voľby na Slovensku 2023

Start-up of No.3 Mochovce NPP unit will take about a year

Mochovce News in English Ekonomika z lokality Mochovce
Atómová elektráreň Mochovce
Atómová elektráreň Mochovce. Foto: archívne, SITA/Martin Havran.
Michaela Zaletová
Michaela Zaletová

Slovenske Elektrarne expects to put the third unit of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant into commercial operation by at the beginning of this autumn, approximately a year after the start-up of the whole process. As Olga Bakova, a spokeswoman for Slovenske Elektrarne, informed the SITA news agency, a successful 144-hour demonstration run at 100%, e.g. 471-megawatt output, will confirm the full functionality of the third unit and the achievement of the set parameters.

This will complete the power start-up phase. „We anticipate reaching this milestone during September-October,“ Bakova said. The third Mochovce unit is currently operating at up to 75 percent capacity.

Slovenske Elektrarne is currently testing the unit in harmony with the energy start-up schedule. In this stage, the unit has delivered about half a million megawatt-hours of electricity to the grid by mid-July, which corresponds to the annual consumption of 200,000 households.

Full story in Slovak: Spúšťanie tretieho bloku v Mochovciach bude trvať zhruba rok, 100-percentný výkon dosiahne už o pár týždňov

Zdieľať Zdieľať na Facebooku Odoslať na WhatsApp Odoslať článok emailom
Firmy a inštitúcie Atómová elektráreň MochovceSE Slovenské elektrárne
Viac k téme News in english
Nahlásiť problém