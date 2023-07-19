Six cabinets failed to carry out Gabcikovo HPP overhaul

The general overhaul of the Gabcikovo hydroelectric power plant will be the task of the new government, after six government have failed to carry out the acute overhaul of the largest hydroelectric power plant in Slovakia. Prime Minister Robert Fico spoke about the acute need for its overhaul more than eight years ago. It was also one of the reasons why the state took over the power source from Slovenske Elektrarne’s hands. During Robert Fico’s third government, the international tender for the contractor of the overhaul was completed with the announcement of the winner, but his successor, PM Peter Pellegrini, failed to bring it to a successful end. Subsequently, the government of Igor Matovic scrapped the tender altogether and started working on a new one which was not announced during his reign or during Eduard Heger’s term in this post. The current government of experts led by Ludovit Odor no longer has the time or space to kick off the overhaul of the Gabcíkovo power plant. The state-controlled company Vodohospodarska Vystavba, which is entrusted the operation of the Gabcikovo power plant, confirmed that a new international tender for the contractor for the overhaul of the Gabcíkovo hydroelectric power Plant would be announced at the end of this year.

Full story in Slovak: Slovensko má ďalší energetický nekonečný príbeh