SIEA is to distribute over €181 milion to people in September

The Slovak Innovation and Energy Agency (SIEA) is making intensive preparations for the next round of the Green Households project. The agency will allocate over 181 million euros to Slovak households to purchase and install small renewable energy sources (RES). The continuation of the Green Households project is scheduled for September 2023.

Contractors of small RES, to which the Agency will provide subsidies, can start submitting applications for registration from August 17. The state will also support the purchase and installation of solar collectors, photovoltaic panels, heat pumps, biomass boilers and wind turbines.

„The devices that meet European environmental criteria will be given support. The criteria ensure that public funds are used only for investments that contribute to climate change mitigation and do not disrupt the European Union’s environmental objectives,“ SIEA Director General Stanislav Jurikovic pointed out.

Full story in Slovak: Projekt Zelená domácnostiam od septembra pokračuje, ľuďom rozdá na kúpu malého OZE vyše 181 milionov eur