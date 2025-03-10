Prime Minister Fico also expects energy subsidies next year

Robert Fico’s government is determined to subsidize energy prices next year. This is despite the fact that another consolidation package is already being prepared. The government is looking for every euro in a billion-dollar puzzle that would ensure that public finances do not collapse. However, government officials are already announcing that they are once again ready to find tens of millions of euros needed to ensure that households, God forbid, do not feel any increase in energy prices. Energy prices have always been a close topic of Prime Minister Robert Fico himself. Ever since he has had the opportunity to somehow govern our country, in all possible and impossible ways, even while being aware of the distortions of the entire energy market, he has been trying to „command“ the wind and rain. The Prime Minister most recently confirmed the continuation of subsidies for households for electricity, gas and heat next year on Sunday in a political discussion show. „Should we expose households to an energy shock after we keep saying that we are the guarantor of stable prices?,“ he said on TA3 television. However, one change is likely to come to state subsidies for energy. They will no longer be distributed across the board as before, but perhaps next year it will be the much-promised targeted aid.