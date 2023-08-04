No changes to electricity prices for households in 2023

Electricity prices for Slovak households are not expected to change dramatically next year. Slovenske Elektrarne is ready to supply households with electricity at a capped price of around 61 euros per megawatt-hour next year, far below current market prices.

The paperwork and signing the contract are yet to be completed. The Regulatory Office for Network Industries (URSO) had already warned that if an agreement on the supply of capped-price electricity to households failed, households would have to await an 81-percent increase in electricity prices.

„Slovenske Elektrarne is ready to supply electricity to households in Slovakia at a discounted price of 61.20 euros per megawatt-hour in 2024 as agreed in the memorandum,“ Olga Bakova, a spokeswoman for Slovenske Elektrarne, informed.

