NAFTA prepares several gas extraction projects

Natural gas extraction appears to have a future in Slovakia. Despite our country’s relatively small gas output compared to its consumption, NAFTA, Slovakia’s leading hydrocarbon exploration and production company, is preparing and implementing a number of exploration projects. The Trnava region stands out as particularly promising for gas production.

„We want to make efficient use of the country’s mineral wealth and also contribute to securing our energy needs. Utilizing domestic natural gas resources is beneficial in terms of lower environmental impact,“ said Kristian Pribila, Marketing and Communications Specialist at NAFTA.

NAFTA’s natural gas extraction could commence in the Trnava area. The company sees significant potential in the cadastral area of the Malzenice municipality that could gradually increase domestic gas production from the current 1% to 10% of the country’s consumption.