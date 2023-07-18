Mochovce Unit No3 reaches 75 percent of the output

The power utility Slovenske Elektrarne (SE) is increasing the output of the third nuclear unit of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant to 75%. In the power start-up phase, the unit delivered approximately half a million MWh of electricity to the grid by mid-July, which equals to the annual consumption of 200,000 households.

According to SE, the full functionality of the third unit will be confirmed by a 144-hour demonstration run at 100%, 471-megawatt capacity, schedule for September-October.

„Advancing to the 75 percent output is a reward for all the efforts our colleagues and contractors have put in the plant since the first fuel assembly was loaded. Thanks to individual stages of the physical and now power start-up we have obtained new experience that will help us not only to commission the Unit 3, but later also the Unit 4,“ said Martin Mraz, director of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant.

The new nuclear unit in Mochovce will have an installed capacity of 471 megawatts at start-up, which will cover approximately 13% of the total electricity consumption in Slovakia. In terms of electricity production, the country is expected to become energy self-sufficient already this year. The lifetime of the new unit is planned to reach at least 60 years.

