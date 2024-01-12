International tender for Gabčíkovo HPP overhaul launched

The nine-year acute overhaul of the Gabcikovo Hydroelectric Power Plant is to enter its next crucial phase. The state-owned enterprise Vodohospodarska Vystavba has officially initiated an international tender to select a contractor for the modernization and upgrade of our largest hydropower plant.

„It will be a complete upgrade and modernisation of the facilities that generate electricity. Thanks to this project, the lifespan of the Gabcikovo Hydroelectric Power Plant will extend by 30 years,“ Jana Jezikova, Director General of Vodohospodarska Vystavba, said at the press conference. Potential bidders can submit their bids for the 100-million-euro contract until April 11, 2024.

Environment Minister Tomas Taraba added that the renovation of turbines at the Gabcikovo hydroelectric power plant is an absolute priority. „The team has prepared high-quality international documentation,“ said Taraba, who believes that overall cost of the overhaul will be as low as possible.

Minister Taraba highlighted the transparent nature of the international tender. Minister Taraba said when he took office that the Gabcikovo power plant overhaul could cost up to 200 million euros now, while initially a sum of about 80 million euros was anticipated.

