Immense Interest in Green Electricity Supply in Eastern Slovakia

The interest in supplying only green electricity in the east of Slovakia is growing. More and more households and businesses are ordering electricity generated from renewable energy sources from their electricity supplier.

One of the largest electricity suppliers, Vychodoslovenska Energetika Holding (VSE Holding), delivered 40 gigawatt-hours of green electricity to households in 2022, compared to less than 5 gigawatt-hours in 2021. Vychodoslovenska Energetika Holding delivered 4.5 gigawatt-hours of electricity to businesses last year, an increase from just over 2 gigawatt-hours the year before.

„In 2022, the number of households with „green“ certificates reached 12,790, an increase by almost 9,000 compared to the previous year. The share of green electricity on total sales in 2022 was 1.5%,“ VSE Holding stated in its sustainability report.

Full story in Slovak: Na východe Slovenska rastie záujem o dodávky zelenej elektriny