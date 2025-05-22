Some households may soon pay more for electricity

Some households may pay more for electricity from July this year if they do not check their circuit breakers. As the Regulatory Office for Network Industries (URSO) warns again, a new circuit breaker optimization will apply from July 1. So, if a household has an oversized circuit breaker and does not ask the distribution company to replace it, it may receive a bill with a higher amount. Last year, the URSO ordered distribution companies to consistently inform customers about the need to adjust oversized circuit breakers and provide them with professional assistance.

„As a regulatory authority, we recommend that customers follow the advice of distribution companies and adjust the value of the circuit breaker according to real needs. Distribution companies will provide them with the necessary information and professional advice. The time is until the end of June,“ informed the Chairman of the URSO Jozef Holjencik. According to him, the URSO will ensure that any new price lists of distribution companies bring savings to consumers, because the lower the value of the circuit breaker, the lower the payment. The URSO emphasizes that from July 1, there will not be a new fee for the circuit breaker, but an adjusted model of the previously valid calculation of the fixed component of the electricity price, which reflects the real reserved capacity in the network. The new calculation method also takes into account the ampere value of the circuit breaker so that the costs of electricity distribution are distributed fairly.

„The goal is to ensure a fair system in which each consumer pays adequately and realistically according to the capacity that he actually uses,“ Holjencik noted. The changes to circuit breakers are mainly made to free up unused line capacity. This will reduce the costs of building new power lines. A lower circuit breaker value also means lower fees for electricity distribution. The new optimization of oversized circuit breakers applies to all three distribution companies (ZSD, SSD, VSD). As Miroslav Gejdos, a spokesman for Stredoslovenska Distribucna (SSD), said in an interview with the SITA agency, payments for access to the system will be introduced for households in rates D5, D6, D7 and D8 according to the amperage value of the main circuit breaker as of July. The distribution company thus wants to introduce a fairer approach to charging these fees.

„Our goal is to achieve the release of capacity in the distribution system. When there is a shortage of capacity, it must be ensured by new investment actions in lines or transformer stations, which requires not only considerable funds, but also a lot of time. Optimization of circuit breakers can help, for example, to immediately connect several new family homes. Otherwise, these homes would have to wait for the network to be developed, which can take several years. Our company can use this time and resources, for example, to resolve faulty lines more quickly and the like,“ explained Gejdos.