Minister Sakova believes the state should own a new large nuclear power plant

Nuclear energy has always been supported in Slovakia across all the governments that the country has experienced since its inception. It has received and continues to receive enormous support, especially from governments led by Robert Fico. In 2008, when Robert Fico was the first prime minister, he forced the Italians from Enel to build Mochovce. At the end of his first government, his cabinet launched the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Jaslovske Bohunice, on the site where the shutdown of two nuclear units of the V1 power plant began.

Other governments have not given up on this project either, although its great revival was brought about only by the current fourth Fico´s government. The current Minister of Economy, Denisa Sakova, is convinced that the state should own a large nuclear power plant. The existing ones (two nuclear units in Jaslovske Bohunice, four in Mochovce) are operated and owned by Slovenske Elektrárne. The results of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (UJD), which year after year states that Slovakia has safe and reliable nuclear units, convinced Minister Sakovs that it is a good idea to keep such a large energy source in state hands.

„I will continue to promote the development of nuclear energy as the basis for our energy independence, economic competitiveness and environmental protection. The results of the UJD only confirm me in this. They also prove that a new large nuclear source owned by the state is a necessary and correct step, given the growing consumption of electricity,“ Sakovs said on the social network.

The Nuclear Regulatory Authority confirmed in its assessment for 2024 that nuclear power plants in Slovakia are operated safely and reliably. Not a single operational event had an impact on nuclear safety. „This is also proof that the state has a functional supervision system and that our experts are doing professional work. It is thanks to nuclear power plants that Slovakia is one of the countries with one of the cleanest energy mixes in the world,“ emphasized Sakova.

According to her, the government is aware of the strategic importance of nuclear energy, not only for ensuring electricity supplies, but also for meeting climate goals and, above all, security of supply. „After the launch of the third unit of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant, this source now covers approximately 13% of our electricity consumption and is expected to serve for another 60 years. Each of the V2 power plant units in Jaslovske Bohunice, which has celebrated its 40th anniversary of successful operation, has an equal share in production,“ stated Sakova.

Slovakia could soon learn the name of the main contractor for the construction of the new nuclear power plant in Jaslovske Bohunice. As Prime Minister Robert Fico recently said, the project for 13 to 15 billion euros is moving extremely forward. „The period when Slovakia’s economic growth was driven by domestic consumption is ending. In 2025, 2026 and 2027, we expect economic growth to be driven primarily by investments. I will not present a list of what we are currently working on, but I am very happy to tell you that we are approaching a decision on suppliers for a new nuclear power plant. We are talking about investments of 13 to 15 billion euros. And you know that we have a huge advantage in that we have completed all licensing procedures and the construction of this new nuclear power plant in the Jaslovske Bohunice location can be extremely fast,“ said Fico.